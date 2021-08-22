Left Menu

Maha: 19-year-old student ends life by hanging

A 19-year-old student, who was doing CA foundation course, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Nagpur early on Sunday, police said. When they knocked on the door of his room, there was no response from inside, an official of MIDC police station said.The relatives then found a note lying near the door, which stated - I am committing suicide.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-08-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 23:30 IST
Maha: 19-year-old student ends life by hanging
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old student, who was doing CA foundation course, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Nagpur early on Sunday, police said. The deceased was identified as Pradyumna Mayuresh Chendke, a resident of Laxmi Park in Waghdhara area, they said. ''Till 2.30 am on Sunday, he was cleaning the house with his parents and relatives. After that, he retired to his room on the first floor to sleep. Around 5.30 am, his kin rushed to his room upstairs on hearing the loud sound of a stool falling down. When they knocked on the door of his room, there was no response from inside,'' an official of MIDC police station said.

''The relatives then found a note lying near the door, which stated - 'I am committing suicide. The front door is closed and the back door is open.' The relatives and parents then entered the room from the rear door only to find his hanging body,'' he said. On being alerted, the MIDC police rushed to the spot and inspected the spot. The motive behind the extreme step is yet to be known. His father owns a stationery shop, while mother is a professor, police said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
Israel inquiry into deadly festival stampede hears first witness

Israel inquiry into deadly festival stampede hears first witness

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021