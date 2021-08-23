Left Menu

Hurriyat rejects allegations of involvement in 'selling' admissions in Pak medical colleges

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-08-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:07 IST
Hurriyat rejects allegations of involvement in 'selling' admissions in Pak medical colleges
  • Country:
  • India

The Hurriyat Conference on Monday rejected the allegations that amalgam leaders were involved in ''selling'' admissions in medical colleges of Pakistan for financing terror in Kashmir. The Hurriyat, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement said, ''The Hurriyat Conference completely rejects and denounces the propaganda being promoted in print and other media by authorities, that its executive leadership, who could recommend aspiring Kashmiri candidates to medical and technical colleges in Pakistan, would 'sell' the admission seats to students for money.'' On Sunday, officials had said that a ban under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act may be imposed on both factions of the secessionist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference.

They said a recent probe into the granting of MBBS seats to Kashmiri students by institutions in Pakistan indicates that the money collected from aspirants by some organisations, which were part of the Hurriyat Conference conglomerate, was being used for funding terror organisations in the union territory.

The amalgam said that it wants to put on record that ''this is completely unfounded, and can be verified by those students or parents whom they have recommended, many among them being from economically weaker sections''. PTI MIJ KJ KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021