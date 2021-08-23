Left Menu

Schools, colleges in Puducherry to re-open on Sept 1

Puducherry, Aug 23 PTI Schools and colleges in the Union Territory of Puducherry would re-open on September 1, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said on Monday.Classes IX and X would be held on Mondays and classes XI and XII on Tuesdays, he told reporters here after a meeting with officials of the Health and Education Departments.

Classes IX and X would be held on Mondays and classes XI and XII on Tuesdays, he told reporters here after a meeting with officials of the Health and Education Departments. Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam was among those present at the meeting. The Chief Minister said most of the teachers have taken the vaccine against COVID-19 and that the decison to re-open the educational institutions was taken in the wake of a dip in number of virus cases in the Union Territory.

