Singapore-Based EdTech Platform Teachee Launches in India

Teachee Has Helped More Than 35,000 Educators in India Beat the Pandemic Induced Disruption in Teaching New Delhi, Delhi, India&Singapore– Business Wire India Singapore-based education technology company Teachee has announced its launch in India. A subsidiary of Vlight Technology Pte, the brand enters the Indian market on the back of huge success in South Korea. Teachee already boasts of more than 35,000 educators on the platform since the launch of its beta in October of last year. The company’s vision is to become the most widely used SaaS platform for educators in the region.

With online education gaining momentum in the country, Teachee is uniquely placed to help educators build a successful practice. Teachee’s revolutionary platform lets educators design a fully branded website without having the need of any prior technical background. The unique patented and secured platform allows instructors to build and curate their own curriculum with ease. Teachers and educators can now sell online courses, take tests & assignments, conduct live classes, share recorded videos and do much more.

Teachee’s user-friendly platform is engaging for teachers and students alike. Teachers can chat with students and check their performance reports with just a couple of clicks. The powerful marketing solutions embedded in the platform helps institutes acquire students online with tools including Promo Codes, Affiliate Marketing, Blogs, Open Courses, etc. Teachee also helps educators manage and analyse their revenue on their dashboards.

Aakash Kasaundhan, an IIT-BHU alumnus with more than 10 years of start-up experience, and co-founder of 2 EdTech ventures, will lead the operations for Teachee in India.

“Teachee was created to help educators start up their own institute and have the ability to expand their business in a cost-effective manner. During the pandemic, the ability to teach and learn were pushed to the limits with people forced to turn to online platforms for learning. However, this has also created the need for a specialized learning platform that benefits both the educator and the student. Before the India launch, our team of experts spent a lot of time in understanding the expectations, needs and hurdles being faced by students and educators. These insights helped us to create a product that we feel will be a perfect fit for them.” said Aakash Kasaundhan, Country Manager, Teachee India.

Teachee plans to disrupt EdTech SaaS market in the Asia Pacific region. Following the India launch, the platform will be launched in a further 10 countries by the end of 2022.

About Teachee Teachee, a subsidiary of Vlight Technology Pte is a Singapore-born EdTech start-up with operations in India, South Korea and Singapore. Teachee provides an innovative and highly secured online live streaming education platform where teachers can teach anywhere using their personal computers or desktops and students can have an immersive live learning experience anytime with their smartphones.

With R&D team from the world's top tech firms and outstanding academic staff graduated from top-rank universities in the United States and Singapore, Vlight Technology is committed to creating EdTech products that meet the needs for real education scenarios and bring changes to the global education industry. PWR PWR

