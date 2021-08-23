Left Menu

All India OBC Students Association thanks Pradhan for 27 pc quota in NEET

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday met All India OBC Students Association members who thanked him for implementing a 27 per cent reservation for the OBC community in medical entrance exam NEET.The minister assured the students that the Modi government would do everything possible to widen the canvas of opportunities for the marginalised and vulnerable sections.Met students from the All India OBC Students Association.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 20:32 IST
All India OBC Students Association thanks Pradhan for 27 pc quota in NEET
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday met All India OBC Students Association members who thanked him for implementing a 27 per cent reservation for the OBC community in medical entrance exam NEET.

The minister assured the students that the Modi government would do everything possible to widen the canvas of opportunities for the marginalised and vulnerable sections.

''Met students from the All India OBC Students Association. They expressed their gratitude to PM @narendramodi for implementing 27% OBC reservations in the All India Quota of NEET examinations and for his commitment for ensuring dignity, justice & opportunities to OBC communities,'' Pradhan said in a series of tweets. ''The students also had valuable suggestions on ways to ensure empowerment and welfare of OBCs. I assured them that PM Modi ji's govt. will work and do everything possible to widen the canvas of opportunities for the marginalised and vulnerable sections,'' he added.

The government had last month announced that a 27 per cent quota for other backward classes (OBCs) and 10 per cent quota in the economically weaker section (EWS) category in the all-India quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses will be implemented from the current academic year 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021