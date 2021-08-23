Left Menu

Delhi govt asks schools to conduct activities on elimination of single-use plastic

The Delhi government has directed its schools to conduct a series of activities as part of a comprehensive action plan on elimination of single-use plastic.From taking a pledge to giving speech on innovative ideas for plastic waste managements, poster making and essay writing, the Directorate of Education DoE has listed various activities which will be conducted on online mode till schools are closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in order to tackle the menace of plastic waste, had notified the Plastic Waste Management Rules in March 2016.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 21:42 IST
Delhi govt asks schools to conduct activities on elimination of single-use plastic
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has directed its schools to conduct a series of activities as part of a comprehensive action plan on elimination of single-use plastic.

From taking a pledge to giving speech on innovative ideas for plastic waste managements, poster making and essay writing, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has listed various activities which will be conducted on online mode till schools are closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in order to tackle the menace of plastic waste, had notified the Plastic Waste Management Rules in March 2016. The rules make source segregation of various types of waste mandatory. The ambition is to follow a waste-to-wealth pathway via recovery, reuse and recycling.

''The rules also introduce Extended Producer Responsibility, as an environment policy instrument, and assign the physical, financial and environmental responsibility to producers, brand owners and importers of plastic. Under the rubric of the extended producer responsibility there is need to work with all stakeholders including local bodies, informal sector, etc.,'' the DoE said in a communication to government schools.

The Directorate said that in this connection the modalities for preparation of the comprehensive action plan and to generate awareness and capacity building by development of a public movement by engaging with NCC, NSS and school students.

''A consolidated report of activities conducted is to be maintained by district coordinators,'' the DoE added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021