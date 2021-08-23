Left Menu

Jharkhand: CM nod to create 159 posts of teachers for local languages in varsity

The approval comes close on the heels of the state government giving its nod to a proposal to make knowledge of regional and tribal languages mandatory for government jobs in the state through the Jharkhand State Staff Selection Commission.Chief Minister Hemant Soren approved the proposal related to the creation of posts of teachers for teaching Santhali, Ho, Kudukh, Kurmali and Mundari languages in Kolhan University, Chaibasa.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-08-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 22:22 IST
Jharkhand: CM nod to create 159 posts of teachers for local languages in varsity
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday gave his approval to a proposal for creating 159 posts of teachers to teach local languages like Santhali, Ho, and Mundari in affiliated colleges and postgraduate teaching centres under Kolhan University in Chaibasa.

More than 200 posts will be created for such teachers in colleges under several other universities soon, Soren said. The approval comes close on the heels of the state government giving its nod to a proposal to make knowledge of regional and tribal languages mandatory for government jobs in the state through the Jharkhand State Staff Selection Commission.

''Chief Minister Hemant Soren approved the proposal related to the creation of posts of teachers for teaching Santhali, Ho, Kudukh, Kurmali and Mundari languages in Kolhan University, Chaibasa. "The posts of 135 teachers are to be created in 14 affiliated colleges of the university and 24 in postgraduate centres,'' a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The step is being taken by the government to ensure the teaching of regional and tribal languages in the state universities.

Meanwhile, in a tweet Soren said: ''My aim is not only to give priority to the rich local languages of Jharkhand in government jobs but also to strengthen related curriculum. Appointments will be made on more than 200 posts for languages like Santhali, Ho, Kurmali, Khortha, Mundari etc.'' The Jharkhand Cabinet in its meeting on August 5 had approved a proposal to make knowledge of regional and tribal languages mandatory for government jobs in the state.

It was decided that candidates desirous of jobs in the state should know the local culture, language, and tradition. They should also attain at least 30 per cent marks in a regional and tribal language which will be added to the scores while preparing the merit list, as per the Cabinet decision.

The regional and tribal languages which any candidate can opt for the state-level examination are Mundari, Kharia, Ho, Santhali, Khortha, Panchpargania, Bangla, Urdu, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Kurukh, and Odia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021