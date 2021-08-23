Cong objects to holding of political functions in Haryana varsities

The opposition Congress on Monday objected to the ruling dispensation allegedly holding political functions in state universities, stating that it will set a wrong precedent.

During the Question Hour in the state assembly, Congress MLA B B Batra sought university-wise and party-wise details of programmes in various state universities from September 2019 till date.

Advertisement

Batra said it is sad to see the state universities being used to hold functions by ruling parties. "Holding of political functions in universities is wrong. It will set a wrong precedent," he asserted.

In his reply to Batra's question, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said as per the information received from all the state universities, except Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, no political party has organised any political programme in them since September 2019.

He said according to the Sirsa varsity, two political programmes were organised -- one by the Jannayak Janta Party on December 9, 2019 and another by the Bharatiya Janata Party on July 11, 2021.

A payment of Rs 59,000, including the Goods and Services Tax, each was paid by the two parties for both the programmes, he said.

He said the JJP's district secretary had requested the Sirsa varsity's vice-chancellor to allow him organise the programme while the BJP workers had sought the district administration's permission to organise it in the varsity's multipurpose hall for reasons of safety oand security.

Notably, the farmers agitating against the central farm laws have been opposing the public functions of BJP and JJP leaders.

In addition, Rs 1,77,000 was paid by the Indian National Students Organization, a student wing of the Jannayak Janata Party, for the programme organized on August 5, 2021 at Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, he informed.

Making an intervention, Chief Minister M L Khattar said taking a decision on giving permission to hold a function in any institution is under the purview of the vice-chancellor.

He said universities are autonomous bodies and it is up to them to grant or refuse permissions.

Khattar mentioned that in the past, universities had also permitted Indian National Trade Union Congress to conduct the programme on October 17, 2017, by charging the prescribed fee. Besides this, NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, was allowed to conduct the programme in the same year, said Khattar. PTI SUN VSD RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)