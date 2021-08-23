Left Menu

Cong objects to holding of political functions in Haryana varsities

The opposition Congress on Monday objected to the ruling dispensation allegedly holding political functions in state universities, stating that it will set a wrong precedent.During the Question Hour in the state assembly, Congress MLA B B Batra sought university-wise and party-wise details of programmes in various state universities from September 2019 till date.Batra said it is sad to see the state universities being used to hold functions by ruling parties.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-08-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 22:24 IST
Cong objects to holding of political functions in Haryana varsities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress on Monday objected to the ruling dispensation allegedly holding political functions in state universities, stating that it will set a wrong precedent.

During the Question Hour in the state assembly, Congress MLA B B Batra sought university-wise and party-wise details of programmes in various state universities from September 2019 till date.

Batra said it is sad to see the state universities being used to hold functions by ruling parties. "Holding of political functions in universities is wrong. It will set a wrong precedent," he asserted.

In his reply to Batra's question, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said as per the information received from all the state universities, except Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, no political party has organised any political programme in them since September 2019.

He said according to the Sirsa varsity, two political programmes were organised -- one by the Jannayak Janta Party on December 9, 2019 and another by the Bharatiya Janata Party on July 11, 2021.

A payment of Rs 59,000, including the Goods and Services Tax, each was paid by the two parties for both the programmes, he said.

He said the JJP's district secretary had requested the Sirsa varsity's vice-chancellor to allow him organise the programme while the BJP workers had sought the district administration's permission to organise it in the varsity's multipurpose hall for reasons of safety oand security.

Notably, the farmers agitating against the central farm laws have been opposing the public functions of BJP and JJP leaders.

In addition, Rs 1,77,000 was paid by the Indian National Students Organization, a student wing of the Jannayak Janata Party, for the programme organized on August 5, 2021 at Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, he informed.

Making an intervention, Chief Minister M L Khattar said taking a decision on giving permission to hold a function in any institution is under the purview of the vice-chancellor.

He said universities are autonomous bodies and it is up to them to grant or refuse permissions.

Khattar mentioned that in the past, universities had also permitted Indian National Trade Union Congress to conduct the programme on October 17, 2017, by charging the prescribed fee. Besides this, NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, was allowed to conduct the programme in the same year, said Khattar. PTI SUN VSD RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021