Left Menu

Khattar forms panel to probe into claims of water shortage in Bhiwani villages

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-08-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 22:41 IST
Khattar forms panel to probe into claims of water shortage in Bhiwani villages
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Congress MLA Kiran Choudhary claimed in the Haryana Assembly that there is acute water shortage in Bhiwani district, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday formed a committee to probe into the matter and asked the panel to submit its report within 24 hours.

The committee will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Devender Singh.

Khattar made the announcement in the state assembly while replying to a calling attention motion tabled by Choudhary, who is an MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district.

Congress MLA Choudhary has claimed that people living in villages in Bhiwani district have been facing acute shortage of drinking water for the past three months.

The panel would be submitting its reports within 24 hours, the chief minister said, adding that action would be taken against the officers of the department if the claim made by the Congress member was found to be true.

The committee's report would be presented to the speaker, Khattar said.

In response to another calling attention motion tabled by Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal informed the House that under the component 'Free Textbooks/Workbooks', an amount of Rs 250 per student from class 1 to 5 and Rs 400 per student from class 6 to 8 has been approved.

This amount will soon be transferred to the accounts of the students through the DBT system. For this, the process of verification of the bank accounts of students has been completed, the education minister said.

He said in the meeting of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) chaired by the chief minister in June, it was decided that the amount for books per student should be transferred in the respective accounts of the students from class 1 to 8.

Pal said e-books of all classes have been uploaded on the official website of State Council of Educational Research and Training, Gurgaon.

In view of the National Education Policy, 2020, the process of developing a new National Curriculum Framework has been initiated, after which the syllabus is expected to change from next year. From the next academic session, new textbooks will be printed according to the new syllabus, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021