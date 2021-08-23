UoH student "commits suicide"

A PG student of city-based University of Hyderabad (UoH) allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on the varsity campus on Monday, police said. The deceased, hailing from Karimnagar district and a second year M Tech student,was found hanging to the ceiling fan by some of her hostel mates, they said.

A suicide note purportedly written by the student, was found in which she said ''she will miss her parents and brother'', a senior Police official said, adding the exact reason for her resorting to the extreme step was not known as of now.

