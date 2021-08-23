Left Menu

Patnaik dedicates another 10 transformed schools in his constituency

He said, as many as 50 schools in Hinjili constituency, have been completely transformed and will be dedicated to the state in a phased manner.Patnaik said the students of Odisha are no less than anyone in terms of ability.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-08-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 23:52 IST
Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik Monday dedicated another 10 transformed schools to the state in his assembly constituency of Hinjili in Ganjam district. He had virtually inaugurated 10 such transformed schools in Hinjili on Saturday. In the first phase, 1,070 government schools will be transformed with modern facilities like smart classrooms, e-library cum reading rooms, modern science laboratories, hygienic toilets, safe drinking water, and sports infrastructure.

Mentioning that the ambitious school transformation project will add a glorious chapter to the history of education in Odisha, Patnaik said this ambitious initiative is a classic example of the 5T programme. Technology, Team Work, Transparency, Time, and Transformation are the five components of 5T which will provide more opportunities for the future of the students, the chief minister said. He said, as many as 50 schools in Hinjili constituency, have been completely transformed and will be dedicated to the state in a phased manner.

Patnaik said the students of Odisha are no less than anyone in terms of ability. If the students are given appropriate facilities and opportunities, they can create history, the chief minister said. PTI AAM MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

