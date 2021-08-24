Left Menu

Educational institutions in T'gana to reopen on Sep 1

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-08-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 00:51 IST
Educational institutions in T'gana to reopen on Sep 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government on Monday decided to reopen all private and government educational institutions in the state from September 1.

This decision was taken at a meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao with ministers and officials, an official statement said.

During the meeting, Rao observed that closure of educational institutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic has created a chaotic situation in the education sector, including among students, parents, private teachers and others, it said.

The meeting discussed the steps taken by various state governments in the country on reopening educational institutions, the statement said.

Health department officials informed the meeting that COVID-19 has come under control in the state compared to the situation earlier and that movement of people is returning to normal levels, it said.

They also stated that psychological stress is growing among school students in view of prolonged closure of educational institutions, according to the statement.

In view of these, it was decided to reopen educational institutions (resume physical classes) from September 1 by following various precautionary measures, it said.

Chief Minister Rao directed the concerned departments and officials to ensure cleanliness in all government educational institutions as they have remained closed for long.

He instructed that headmasters and principals of residential schools should take the students to the nearest PHC for COVID-19 test in case of fever and hand over such students to parents if they are found positive for the virus, the statement said.

Stressing on students taking precautions against the virus, the chief minister urged the parents to make sure that their children wear masks every day and follow other COVID-19 protocols strictly, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record; Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk and more

Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as dai...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021