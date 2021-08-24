Waterlogging woes: Kejriwal says changes to be made to Delhi's drainage system
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said changes will be made to Delhis drainage system based on suggestions received from the Indian Institute of Technology IIT to resolve the issue of waterlogging in the city.The decision was taken at a meeting held to review the national capitals drainage master plan.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said changes will be made to Delhi's drainage system based on suggestions received from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to resolve the issue of waterlogging in the city.
The decision was taken at a meeting held to review the national capital's drainage master plan. The meeting was chaired by Kejriwal, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
Delhi has witnessed massive waterlogging this monsoon season. Many arterial stretches, underpasses, and even residential areas were inundated after heavy rains in the city.
''Chief Minister convened a review meeting on the city's drainage masterplan. Necessary changes will be made in drains on suggestions of IIT. Changes will be done keeping in view better discharge of water (during monsoon). The waterlogging problem of the city will be solved,'' the CMO tweeted after the meeting.
Last month, Kejriwal said that a ''world-class drainage system'' would be developed across the national capital.
He said drainage systems like the one at Minto Road would be replicated across Delhi and drains and sewers would be desilted regularly.
