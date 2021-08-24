4 girls flee govt-run shelter home in Assam

Four girls, including three minors, have fled a government-run shelter home in Silchar town of Assam’s Cachar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The girls reportedly escaped from Ujjwala Shelter Home on Monday morning by breaking the lock of the main door, in-charge of the facility Gaurab Chanda said.

The facility operates under a project of the Women and Child Development Ministry.

Chanda said he has lodged an FIR at Rangirkhari police station. He claimed that the girls, three of whom were 17 years of age, have eloped with their lovers.

“Police have started enquiry. They will be brought back soon,” Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur told PTI.

