Left Menu

4 girls flee govt-run shelter home in Assam

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 24-08-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 15:08 IST
4 girls flee govt-run shelter home in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Four girls, including three minors, have fled a government-run shelter home in Silchar town of Assam’s Cachar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The girls reportedly escaped from Ujjwala Shelter Home on Monday morning by breaking the lock of the main door, in-charge of the facility Gaurab Chanda said.

The facility operates under a project of the Women and Child Development Ministry.

Chanda said he has lodged an FIR at Rangirkhari police station. He claimed that the girls, three of whom were 17 years of age, have eloped with their lovers.

“Police have started enquiry. They will be brought back soon,” Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021