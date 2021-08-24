Ramagya School Emerges as the Top Educational Institution in Noida

Ramagya School, Noida - Why it is ranked among the ‘Best schools in Noida’ Delhi | NCR, | Delhi | NCR, India (NewsVoir) Ramagya School, Noida has repeatedly won the hearts of thousands of parents as one of the best schools in Noida, having the right amalgamation of knowledge and values for academics, escalation for co-curricular excellence and attainment of brilliance in Sports. Within a span of 15 years of its existence, the school has been voted one of the top 5 Senior Secondary schools in Delhi | NCR and is also listed amongst the top 30 Indian Schools by Forbes India magazine. Nestled in the heart of Noida, Sector - 50, the school has a campus sprawling across 3 acres, and offers a safe and clean neighbourhood for everyone. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure, emphasis on experiential learning, and the use of latest technology in imparting education make it one of the best schools in Noida. Ramagya School, Noida has proved its mettle as an institute with its own customised ‘flexi learn technology’ at the secondary and senior secondary school level. Counted amongst the top 10 schools in Noida, Ramagya School follows a curriculum based on global standards with wide-ranging core subjects, students and teachers exchange programme for global exposure. Furthermore, the batches at the Ramagya group of School have an ideal student-teacher ratio of 25:1. Mr. Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group of Schools says, “Ramagya School has devised education as a way of life for the students under its roof. Our programmes like ‘Know your Brain’, ‘Baal Saathee’ and Geeta Saar (teachings of Bhagavad Geeta), impart practical wisdom to students to adopt leadership roles. Also, programmes like these help impart the wisdom and knowledge of our ancient scriptures in a fun and interesting way.” Affiliated to CBSE and CIE boards, Ramagya School has also incorporated Transcendental Meditation as a ‘Quiet Time Programme’ for children and teachers which helps in minimizing anxiety and managing stress through meditation; and also improves brain functioning, making studying much easier. Introduction to such programmes have won the confidence of many parents for years, making it the best school in Noida extension. At Ramagya School, it is not merely about success; it’s about preparing a student for the world, instilling willingness for learning, and a discipline that will stay with the student for life. Ranking on the top in Noida School rankings, it is one of the education trendsetters in India due to its contemporary teaching pedagogies which incorporate best practices of Maria Montessori, Howard Gardner’s Multiple Intelligence, Montessori Learning Corridors, Reflective Corners, and Word Wall, along with the best sports academy in Noida, Ramagya Sports Academy, assures full growth and development of a child as a world-class leader. Hence, there is no doubt that Ramagya School, Noida is the best CBSE school in Noida. About Ramagya Group For over 36 years, Ramagya Group has been a beacon for expanding educational access and a leader in instructional innovation. It has pushed the envelope further, every year, with innovative learning techniques and a customised approach to maximise the absorption of knowledge because at Ramagya, it is not merely about success, it’s about preparing a student for the world, instilling willingness for learning and a discipline that will stay with the student for life. Today, the Ramagya Group comprises of Ramagya group of schools (three schools); Ramagya Sports Academy (one of the top 10 sports academies in India); Ramagya Institute (one of the top 15 institutes in India); Ramagya First Step (Day-Care); Ramagya Roots (Pre-Schools); SaveNishabd (India’s first crowdfunding platform for dogs); Sai Chhaya (Real-estate developer); SavLife (Health products brand); Nishabd (NGO for dogs); Knowledgevista (Online portal for IIT-JEE, NEET); Baal-Sathee (Student health-benefit programme); Ramagya Theatre lab (Acting school); Ramagya Fresh (Food Retail); Ruchika Sales Corp. (Trading Company); Market 369 (Indian Marketplace); The Great Sportz (sports academy); Ramagya Mart (eMarketplace platform); Citizen Post (Newspaper Company); Ramagya Digital (Digital marketing agency) and the Ramagya Foundation (12 Programmes) that works for the welfare of society and animals. Image: Ramagya School Noida PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)