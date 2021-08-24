University of Technology Signs MoU with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India University of Technology has signed a memorandum of understanding with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) set up by an Act of Parliament for leveraging each other's expertise and domain knowledge in launching several programmes and initiatives on financial markets.

The MoU was signed by CA Nihar N Jambusaria, President, ICAI and Dr. Anshu Surana, President, University of Technology.

The agreement was signed off by both partners on 20th August 2021 in the presence of senior representatives, including Mr. Chandrakant Dugar, Advisor, University of Technology, Mr. Kamal Kishor Jangid, Mr. Bijoy Prasad, Senior Academician.

Under this MoU, University of Technology will accord its necessary recognition to Chartered Accountants Qualification as equivalent to Post Graduate Degree for the purpose of admission to Ph.D. in Management/ Commerce and allied Programs at University of Technology subject to their equivalency by Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi and statutory bodies, as enforced from time to time.

The Parties have appreciated each other’s objectives in promoting Excellence inter alia in common area of interest, imparting knowledge and skills required to operate in the area of Academic, Research and Training and are desirous of putting the broad terms of the intentions into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the areas identified for cooperation to the fullest extent by Mutual understanding.

​CA. Nihar N. Jambusaria, President, ICAI in his address expressed that Professionals and Academicians have come together, there will be win-win situations for both the institutions.

Dr Anshu Surana, President, University of Technology mentioned that the partnership with UOT will provide an opportunity to collaborate with world-class teachers and researchers and expand global research. It will also help students gain quality experience that will benefit them in their future careers. The purpose of promoting common interest of student and faculty development, organising workshops, seminars and training programs, and further developing the cordial relationship between the two institutions will be ascertained with MoU.

