Left Menu

The section on Indian culture removed from govt website, culture ministry says portal not owned or managed by it

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 18:21 IST
The section on Indian culture removed from govt website, culture ministry says portal not owned or managed by it
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A section on Indian culture was completely removed from a government website on Tuesday, a day after a paragraph describing the Mughal Empire as one of the greatest ever was deleted when complaints tagging the union culture ministry were raised on social media.

The culture ministry, which on Monday had said that it was working with the agencies to ''accurately portray the events'', distanced itself from the issue, maintaining that neither was the content generated by any department of it nor had it made any recommendations to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which according to sources, runs the site KnowIndia.gov.in. ''We reacted because we were tagged to the complaints. We do not own or manage the website. The content too is not generated by us,'' an official said.

Sources indicated that the content was from an NCERT book.

A day after MeitY removed the paragraph, the website no longer had the ''culture and heritage'' section which showcased India's history, tradition, monuments, arts, and other activities.

The paragraph on the Mughals on the site was on the Medieval India page.

The paragraph deleted on Monday said: ''In India, the Mughal Empire was one of the greatest empires ever. The Mughal Empire ruled hundreds of millions of people. India became united under one rule and had very prosperous cultural and political years during the Mughal rule. There were many Muslim and Hindu kingdoms split all throughout India until the founders of the Mughal Empire came...'' Ratan Sharda, author of ''Secrets of RSS'', ''The Sangh and Swaraj'' and ''RSS 360'', on Monday had tweeted that the portal was ''singing the praises of 'great' Mughal empire'' and tagged the culture ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021