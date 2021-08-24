Left Menu

AP hosts skills contest

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 24-08-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 19:16 IST
Amaravati, Aug 24 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation and the K L (deemed-to-be) University conducted the second state-level Skill Competition-2021, aimed at promoting innovation among the youth.

Government public affairs advisor S R K Reddy inaugurated the event at the KL campus.

Close to 400 participants have showcased their skills in 32 trades like robotics, animation, mechatronics, auto body repair, cyber security and web technologies.

In addition, six traditional skills unique to AP like Kondapalli toys, leather puppetry, crochet lace making, Etikoppaka toys, Udayagiri cutlery and Kalamkari block printing were also showcased at the major event.

The objective of the Skill Competition is to encourage technical skills while nurturing the students’ passion, according to KL Vice-President Koneru Lakshman Havish.

Winners of the state-level competition would participate in the national-level selection, which would be a precursor to the World Skills Contest in Shanghai, China, in September 2022.

State Skill Development Corporation Chairman K Ajay Reddy, State Council of Higher Education Chairman Hemachandra Reddy and others participated.

