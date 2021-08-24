Left Menu

Infosys will help UCAS achieve its ambitious targets on lowering costs, optimizing, and enhancing services for students, delivering more robust security, and providing business-as-usual (BAU) services between legacy and new digital systems, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

UK's UCAS and Infosys sign new technology contract
The new deal with Infosys will help UCAS deliver an efficient and effective service to all of its customers. Image Credit: ANI
The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), the UK's shared admissions service for higher education, and Infosys have signed a new, three-year technology contract aimed at driving greater automation, innovation and efficiency across the service.

"Our relationship with UCAS spans the last six years, and our renewed partnership is testament to the great success we've achieved in that time, delivering on UCAS' digital vision. In the next three years, we will continue to bring together industry-leading capabilities, ecosystems and talent to deliver new experiences that reflect the growing expectations and changing dynamics in the higher education sector," said Ashish Kumar Dash, EVP and Segment Head - services, utilities, resources, energy at Infosys.

As part of the renewed contract, Infosys will provide a wide range of digital services to enable UCAS to further develop the capabilities that connect learners to universities, awarding bodies, schools, and other organisations, built on a dynamic digital suite of systems able to rapidly respond to the evolving UK higher education sector.

UCAS is witnessing an upsurge in student demand across all areas, with the service anticipating a million undergraduate applicants by 2025. The new deal with Infosys will help it deliver an efficient and effective service to all of its customers.

Commenting on this expanded partnership, Sander Kristel, UCAS' Chief Operations Officer said, "I cannot emphasise enough the importance of this new agreement with Infosys and the benefits to UCAS staff and customers. It represents a real shift in our partnership, and will focus extensively on automation, innovation, and efficiency across the business, which is key to delivering on our strategy for the future."

