BJD MLA clears matric exam held on offline mode

Ruling Biju Janata Dal MLA Purna Chandra Swain was among the 5,233 students who cleared the Class 10 matriculation examination held on offline mode by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.

While 5,233 students passed the examination another 141 failed to clear the examination. About 80.83 per cent of candidates passed the offline examination. The passed students comprised 3,100 males and 2,133 female candidates. These candidates had appeared in the offline examination after rejecting the results declared by the board on the online mode due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Swain, the BJD lawmaker from Surada in Ganjam district, passed the examination at the age of 49. He passed the examination with B-2 grade by securing 340 out of 500 marks in the examination. The legislator had appeared at the exam at Surada Girls High School in Bhanjanagar of Ganjam district.

As per the scorecard, the MLA has secured the highest 85 in painting and scored over 60 per cent marks in Odia and Social Science.

He was allotted an isolated room in view of his health issues. The ruling party legislator had tried several times in the past to sit in the matriculation examination but failed to do so due to his commitments to politics and social activities.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha conducted an offline mode between July 30 and August 5 at 504 centers across the state.

Out of 15,155 students who applied for various 10th board examinations, 6,596 students have applied for HSC examination, 8,493 for State Open School certificate examination and 66 for Madhyama examination. Similarly, 271 students registered improvement in scores, while 459 students recorded a fall in their grades as compared to their scores obtained in the alternative assessment method.

According to the BSE, 42 students have secured A1 grade, 255 A2, 348 B1, 458 B2, 599 C, 846 D, 2685 E and 141 got grade F. The BSE has conducted the offline test for the students, who are not satisfied with the alternative method adopted to declare the exam results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)