PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-08-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 22:18 IST
Jharkhand cabinet gives nod to increase HRA for govt employees
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to increase house rent allowance for government employees as per the revised rates recommended by the 7th Pay Commission, a move that will cost Rs 116 crore to the state exchequer annually, a state government spokesperson said.

This is in line with the House Rent Allowance (HRA) hike given to Central government employees.

"With effect from July 1, 2021, the rates of house rent allowance for X, Y and Z category cities will be revised to 27 per cent, 18 per cent, and 9 per cent of the basic pay respectively, if dearness allowance to state government employees exceeds 25 per cent," the spokesperson said after the Cabinet meeting.

Approval has also been given to increase the rates of dearness allowance to state government employees in the unrevised pay scale with effect from July 1, 2021.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the Contract Based Appointment Rules, 2021 to fill up vacant posts of professors and associate professors in government medical colleges. This apart, approval was given for setting up 'Jharkhand State Open University' for imparting education through distance education. Meanwhile a statement said that approval has been given for providing fresh meals, including eggs, to children between 3 and 6 years at Anganwadi centres.

It was also decided to establish a Pharma Park at Barhe, Bijupara in Ranchi district by Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority at a total project cost of Rs 34.94 crore.

Approval was also given for some road projects in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

