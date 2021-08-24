Guj: 37 pc teachers take part in govt's preparedness survey

A total of 57,000 out of of 1.51 lakh primary school teachers in Gujarat took part in a 'preparedness survey' conducted by the state education department on Tuesday despite a boycott call given by an outfit of teachers, officials said.

State education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said Gujarat had become the first state in the country to organise such a survey of teachers, aimed at preparing effective training modules for them and in turn improving the quality of education.

''Of the total 1.51 lakh eligible teachers from government primary schools, some 57,000, which comes to around 37 per cent, appeared for this statewide survey, also called the 'Shikshak Sajjata Sarvekshan'. The state government had recently said it was not compulsory for teachers to appear for the exercise,'' an official said.

The Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh-Gujarat, a teachers' union, had opposed the survey and had termed it an ''exam for teachers'', while minister Chudasama had earlier said the exercise was necessary to improve the quality of education.

