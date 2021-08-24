Left Menu

Guj: 37 pc teachers take part in govt's preparedness survey

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-08-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 22:39 IST
Guj: 37 pc teachers take part in govt's preparedness survey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 57,000 out of of 1.51 lakh primary school teachers in Gujarat took part in a 'preparedness survey' conducted by the state education department on Tuesday despite a boycott call given by an outfit of teachers, officials said.

State education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said Gujarat had become the first state in the country to organise such a survey of teachers, aimed at preparing effective training modules for them and in turn improving the quality of education.

''Of the total 1.51 lakh eligible teachers from government primary schools, some 57,000, which comes to around 37 per cent, appeared for this statewide survey, also called the 'Shikshak Sajjata Sarvekshan'. The state government had recently said it was not compulsory for teachers to appear for the exercise,'' an official said.

The Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh-Gujarat, a teachers' union, had opposed the survey and had termed it an ''exam for teachers'', while minister Chudasama had earlier said the exercise was necessary to improve the quality of education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
3
Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest update

OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest upda...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021