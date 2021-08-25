More Afghan students registered at Mangalore varsity, arrival uncertain

While Afghanistan is on the boil with the country's take over by the Taliban, the number of students registered for various courses offered by Mangalore University for the next academic year has seen a steady rise. However, it is not clear whether the students already enrolled at the university can make it to the campus on time considering the volatile situation in the country, sources at the university said.

A total of 156 applications from among 350 applicants have already been finalised for registration at the university this year, Vice Chancellor P S Yadapathithaya said. Among them, 14 students have registered for PhD, 111 for post graduate and 31 for under graduate courses.

''But we are not sure whether the students will be able to join the courses on time given the situation in Afghanistan. If they are allowed, they are likely to be late,'' Yadapathithaya said.

University registrar (evaluation), Prof P L Dharma said the university currently has 53 Afghan students including 22 who are pursuing PhD courses, 13 post graduate and 18 under graduate students.

He said students from various countries are opting for courses here as the institution fulfilled most of their requirements. The registrations are being done as per government protocols and the alumni of the university are working as brand ambassadors in the process, he said.

Noting that the university has excellent facilities and the quality of education is also high, Dharma said the publications and research works are also doing well. ''As many as 156 students registering themselves is a good sign and from our side we will give complete support to the students. Our staff are in touch with the students and giving them moral support,” he said.

Abdul Basit, a student from Afghanistan, said lots of his friends back in his country are making enquiries about his studies here as they have no scope for higher education in a peaceful atmosphere there in the present situation. Meanwhile, the Afghan students currently pursuing various courses in Mangaluru met city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar the other day and requested him to make necessary arrangements for their safe stay.

