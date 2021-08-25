Left Menu

Teachers can access free COVID-19 Employee Assistance Programme support

“Our kaiako and teachers have been vital in supporting our learners during COVID-19 and have stepped up again to assist them and their whānau in this latest resurgence in our community,” Chris Hipkins said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 25-08-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 10:41 IST
Teachers can access free COVID-19 Employee Assistance Programme support
“This is in addition to any existing services that an early learning service or a school already provides to their teachers and support staff,” Chris Hipkins said. Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Teachers and support staff across all early learning services, kōhanga reo, Kura, and state and state-integrated schools can now access free COVID-19 Employee Assistance Programme support, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

"Our kaiako and teachers have been vital in supporting our learners during COVID-19 and have stepped up again to assist them and their whānau in this latest resurgence in our community," Chris Hipkins said.

"On behalf of all New Zealanders, I would like to express my gratitude to our education workforce for going above and beyond to ensure our children and young people are supported while learning from home.

"They are playing an important role in our country's COVID-19 response by looking after the education and wellbeing of our children. I'm sure every New Zealander will join me when I say we need to look after their wellbeing at this difficult time as well."

This service is being funded out of a $16m Workforce Wellbeing Package. It will be accessible from 25 August 2021 to 25 November 2021. Each educator can have up to three confidential one-on-one counselling sessions online, or by phone, to support them while COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

"This is in addition to any existing services that an early learning service or a school already provides to their teachers and support staff," Chris Hipkins said.

"Everyone has their own way of dealing with stress. Having someone to talk to – may it be your family, whānau, friends, work colleagues, or via our Employment Assistance Programme – can help. I encourage all our educators to make use of all the wellbeing resources available to them, including this new support."

"We have overcome COVID-19 before and we can do it again. To our educators, parents and students across the country – please look after yourself, your families and each other."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021