Bengal board to reduce class 10 syllabus by up to 35%

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-08-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 10:45 IST
Syllabus for the class 10 board exams in 2022 will be substantially reduced, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education announced.

Teachers said that the decision was taken as no classes were held on school campuses for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the board said on Tuesday there will be 30-35 per cent reduction in the curriculum of all seven subjects for class 10 students who will appear in the Madhyamik Pariksha next year.

The decision has been brought to the knowledge of headmasters, teachers and students of all affiliated schools, it said.

The headmaster of a state-run school in Jadavpur said students were facing difficulties due to the suspension of classes on campus, and online classes were less than adequate for an average student to complete the entire syllabus.

''In such a situation, the board has taken a pragmatic decision,'' he said.

