NSE Academy partners with Association for Financial Professionals for Finance, Treasury Education in India

said: ''This collaboration with the NSE Academy will add to AFP's strong presence by building next-generation talent for the financial industry in India. By providing curated, insightful content to the NSE Knowledge Hub, AFP will be an asset for finance practitioners throughout their professional career.'' Mr. Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO NSE said: ''NSE has always been at the forefront of driving innovation in the Indian BFSI sector. NSE Academy plays an integral role in developing competitive skillsets for finance professionals, along with regular upskilling required for the talent pool to be future-ready. This partnership with AFP brings unique globally accredited learning resources, fueled by the power of AI, to benefit the FP&A and Treasury practitioners in India. This will enable the professionals to be further equipped to meet the ever- growing demands of the dynamic market.'' About National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE): National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2020. NSE is ranked 4th in the world in the cash equities by number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for calendar year 2020. NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully-integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE also oversees compliance by trading, clearing members and listed companies with the rules and regulations of SEBI and the exchange. NSE is a pioneer in technology and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology.

About NSE Academy Limited: NSE Academy Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). NSE Academy promotes financial literacy as a necessary life skill. NSE Academy's initiatives, including partnerships with state and national school boards and schools, interactive courses on personal finance and certification programs, teaching school children, homemakers and other non-finance professionals the value of investing, provide an introduction to the Indian capital markets and help to develop new market professionals. As an auxiliary part of its services/business, NAL has also launched various international certificate and PG programs to empower and develop the skill sets that may enhance ability of younger generation further and also to be competitive in the international financial sector. NAL's cutting edge content is embedded into the PG programs offered by various higher educational institutes to develop future ready BFSI professionals. The courses offered by NAL are a valuable addition to the learning journey of universities and college students for bridging the employability gap.

For more information visit: https://www.nseindia.com/ About AFP®: As the certifying body in treasury and finance, the Association for Financial Professionals

