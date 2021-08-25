Left Menu

India hurries teacher vaccinations as some physical classes resume

India will supply millions of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to its states to try to inoculate all school teachers by early next month, the health minister said on Wednesday, as the country gradually resumes physical classes.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 14:31 IST
India hurries teacher vaccinations as some physical classes resume
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India will supply millions of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to its states to try to inoculate all school teachers by early next month, the health minister said on Wednesday, as the country gradually resumes physical classes. The pandemic has hit the country of 1.35 billion people particularly hard and hundreds of millions of its students have been stuck at home for months, with little or no access to online education for a majority of the poor.

India last week approved its first COVID-19 vaccine for older children and is trying to urgently immunize all of its nearly 10 million school teachers. The country has been vaccinating its adults since the middle of January. "We have requested all states to try to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day, which is celebrated on Sept. 5," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.

He said states would be given more than 20 million additional doses for the purpose. Several states have attempted to reopen schools since the pandemic began last year, but some had to shut them down when infections were detected on campuses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat said it would resume physical classes for middle school students from Sept. 2, at half the capacity, for the first time in more than 18 months. Schools reopened for older children nearly a month ago. A parliamentary report .pdf said this month the pandemic disrupted the education of nearly 320 million Indian students in various schools, colleges, and universities.

It recommended, "accentuated vaccine programs for all students, teachers and allied staff so that schools may start functioning normally at the earliest". India has administered 596 million vaccine doses, giving at least one dose to nearly half of its 944 million adults and the required two doses to 14%. It has reported 32.5 million infections, the most in the world after the United States, and 435,758 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021