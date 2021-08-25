Youth should get equal time in classrooms, recreation grounds: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday pitched for giving youth equal time in classrooms and recreation grounds, saying it will help tackle rising incidence of lifestyle diseases.

He also called upon the youth to draw inspiration from the Olympians who not only made the nation proud with their achievements but also generated widespread interest in various sports.

Urging young people to work hard to achieve their goals, Naidu said hard work never goes unrewarded and it will always yield positive results. ''So, don’t give up, fight for your dreams and make a difference to the world,'' he said virtually addressing the concluding ceremony of Diamond Jubilee commemorations of Shivaji College here.

The vice president said students should be allowed to spend equal time in classrooms and recreation grounds.

He said participation in sports boosts confidence, builds team spirit and improves physical fitness, which was important to combat the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases, an official statement said. Sports should be made part of the curriculum and students must be encouraged to place equal emphasis on sports and other forms of physical activities, he felt.

Highlighting the life-changing role teachers play in a student's life, Naidu emphasised that no matter how successful one becomes, they should never forget the cardinal role of their teachers in shaping their lives.

The values and teachings that the teachers impart help shape the life of an individual and the society at large.

''Learning is an endless, yet fruitful journey in which both students and teachers advance together,'' he noted.

The vice president said apart from imparting quality education, teachers must also inculcate in students the ability to face difficult situations with courage and equanimity. He emphasised that educational institutions must pay special attention to the emotional stress faced by students, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

Observing that there is a huge potential for India to become a world leader in various technological domains given the demographic advantage and the presence of highly talented youth, the vice president said “we need to go beyond books and explore the experiential method of learning.” He observed that the experiential learning approach was followed in 'Gurukuls', where students were taught by their gurus in a hands-on manner giving them practical experience.

''I feel the experiential method of learning, which helps students think critically and creatively, is the way forward and should be inculcated in our education system,'' he added.

Appreciating the unity shown by people during the Covid pandemic, the vice president said from individuals to communities, from voluntary organisations to state agencies, everyone in India came forward to collectively overcome one of the severest challenges mankind has faced in recent times. The vice president lauded the students of Shivaji College and the University of Delhi for taking initiatives to connect health emergency support providers with the affected people and their families during the second wave of the pandemic.

Asserting that helping one another during a crisis is the essence of our culture, Naidu said he is glad that India as a community lived up to its ancient philosophy of ''share and care''.

