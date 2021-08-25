Left Menu

SA to launch Early Childhood Development Census 2021

The census is aimed at collecting data on all ECD programmes in order to have a better understanding of the sector’s landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-08-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 17:53 IST
SA to launch Early Childhood Development Census 2021
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the first of its kind census will benefit South African children throughout the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Basic Education is expected to launch the Early Childhood Development (ECD) Census 2021 on Thursday.

The census is aimed at collecting data on all ECD programmes in order to have a better understanding of the sector's landscape.

"The Census 2021 will count all registered and non-registered ECD programmes to build a data management information system for the ECD sector. It also marks a significant milestone, as the Department of Basic Education prepares for the ECD function shift from the Department of Social Development," the department said.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the first of its kind census will benefit South African children throughout the country.

"The department, together with the LEGO Foundation and all involved partners, are excited to undertake the first national census, which will broaden access to quality learning for every South African child.

"We urge all registered and unregistered centres in all corners of the country to participate in the census, which will commence from Monday, 23 August, as this will enable planning for greater inclusion, especially of children with disabilities and the delivery of integrated health and safety programmes," Motshekga said.

Fieldwork for the national ECD census commenced on Monday in the Free State, Northern Cape and North West and will gradual rolling out to the rest of the country by 14 September.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021