Building prosperous J-K rests on shoulders its youth: LG

The responsibility of building a great nation and a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir rests on the shoulders of the youth, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

He said young minds are the only force capable of building a peaceful, progressive and prosperous community.

Sinha was addressing a special convocation of the University of Kashmir here.

Terming terrorism and violence as a curse for the civilised society, the Lt Governor said while India is producing CEOs of Microsoft, Google and Adobe, the neighbouring country is pushing J-K's youth on the wrong path.

''I urge those who are misguided by the enemies to move forward with peace, love and mutual trust, and walk together on the path of development,'' Sinha said.

Highlighting the "reforms" the National Education Policy is bringing in the education sector, the Lt Governor said it allows students to learn things that matter and are relevant to an ever-changing world.

Working on the same trajectory, the University of Kashmir will play a big role in J-K's knowledge economy and convergence of higher education and skill training, besides fulfilling the aspirations of a prosperous education system and future India, he said.

National Conference president and Member Parliament Farooq Abdullah, LG's advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and senior officials of the administration were present on the occasion.

