Gujarat Assembly to have 2-day monsoon session in September-end

A two-day monsoon session of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly will be convened from September 27 and it will see introduction of four bills besides a resolution on 75 years of India's independence, the state government announced on Wednesday.

During these two days, the BJP government will introduce four bills for discussion and approval of the House, said Minister of State for Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Pradipsinh Jadeja in Gandhinagar.

The decision to convene a two-day session on September 27 and 28 was taken in a cabinet meeting, Jadeja told reporters.

Apart from the four bills, the state government will also introduce a resolution signifying the importance of India's independence as part of the ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'' celebrations, he said.

''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'' is an initiative of the central government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's independence and highlight its history, culture and achievements.

The bills to be introduced in the session are - The Gujarat Professional Medical Educational Colleges or Institutions (Amendment) Bill, The Gujarat Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Gujarat Private Universities (Amendment) Bill and The Indian Partnership (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, said Jadeja without elaborating on their contents. PTI PJT RSY RSY

