PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 21:45 IST
DBSE to conduct tests for admission to Specialised Schools of Excellence from Aug 27-31
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@DBSE_official)
The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) will be conducting aptitude tests for admission to Specialised Schools of Excellence (SoSE) from August 27-31, according to officials.

Over 26,000 applications have been received for the three hour long test which will be conducted in 64 schools.

''Based on the information submitted in the registration form, all students meeting eligibility requirements have been issued admit cards. Students, who applied to multiple specialisations but did not state a final preference by August 24, have been allotted the campus chosen in their first registration,'' a senior board official said.

''Students who applied to courses in class 9 and 11, at both points of entry, and did not clarify their point of entry have been issued admit card for examination to the more appropriate grade as per their age submitted in registration form,'' the official added.

Early this year, the Delhi government had approved the formation of the DBSE to move away from one-time end of the year, rote-learning based examination system and instead create a framework of continuous assessment.

In the current academic year, 30 schools are affiliated to the DBSE. In next the few years, all government schools of Delhi will be affiliated to the DBSE which has started functioning in partnership with the International Baccalaureate.

