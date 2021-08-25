Primary schools for Classes 4, 5 to open from Sep 1

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 22:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Haryana government has decided to reopen primary schools for Classes 4 and 5 from September 1, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Wednesday.

Students will be allowed to come to the school with prior written permission of their parents, he said in an official statement.

Over a month ago, schools in Haryana were reopened for Classes 9 to 12. Later, students of Classes 6 to 8 were allowed to attend school.

However, it has not made it mandatory for students to come to school as online classes are also continuing.

As per the guidelines issued last month, only one student is allowed to sit on a desk and sharing of food or stationery items is prohibited. A gap of at least six feet has to be maintained between two students and desks will bear name tags of students where they have to sit, according to the guidelines.

Thermal scanning and hand sanitisation of students is to be done at the entrance of the school. Masks are to be checked, and provisions have to be made to provide one if a student is found not wearing a face cover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

