Left Menu

Taiwan proposes $1.44 billion for new fighters amid modest hike in 2022 defence spending

President Tsai Ing-wen's cabinet is proposing military spending of T$471.7 billion ($16.89 billion) for the year starting in January, up from this year's budget of T$453.4 billion, the government said in a statement. That number includes T$40.1 billion ($1.44 billion) for new fighter jets, though the government did not give details.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 10:24 IST
Taiwan proposes $1.44 billion for new fighters amid modest hike in 2022 defence spending
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan announced a more modest pace in defence spending for next year on Thursday, but will spend $1.44 billion on new fighter jets, as the island bolsters its forces in the face of increased pressure from Beijing.

China has stepped up its military activity near Taiwan, which it regards as Chinese territory to be brought under Beijing's control, by force if necessary. President Tsai Ing-wen's cabinet is proposing military spending of T$471.7 billion ($16.89 billion) for the year starting in January, up from this year's budget of T$453.4 billion, the government said in a statement.

That number includes T$40.1 billion ($1.44 billion) for new fighter jets, though the government did not give details. The rate of increase would be smaller than the 10% rise budgeted for this year, according to Reuters calculations based on government data.

The proposed defence budget is the third-largest government expenditure for next year, after social welfare and combined spending on education, science and culture. The budget must be approved by parliament, where Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party has a large majority, making its approval easier. ($1=27.9310 Taiwan dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021