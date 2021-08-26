Left Menu

G20 must make sure Afghan women preserve freedoms and rights-Italy's Draghi

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-08-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:00 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday the Group of 20 major economies must be committed to making sure women preserve fundamental freedoms and basic rights in the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

"The G20 must do all it can to ensure that Afghan women preserve their fundamental freedoms and basic rights, especially the right to education. Progress made over the past twenty years must be preserved," Draghi said in opening remarks at the G20 Conference on Women's Empowerment.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

