G20 must make sure Afghan women preserve freedoms and rights-Italy's Draghi
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-08-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:00 IST
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday the Group of 20 major economies must be committed to making sure women preserve fundamental freedoms and basic rights in the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
"The G20 must do all it can to ensure that Afghan women preserve their fundamental freedoms and basic rights, especially the right to education. Progress made over the past twenty years must be preserved," Draghi said in opening remarks at the G20 Conference on Women's Empowerment.
