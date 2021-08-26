Delhi: 26-yr-old woman dies in JNU campus, police suspect suicide

A 26-year-old woman living in the JNU campus died under mysterious circumstances here on Thursday morning, police said.

Madhuri Kumari, a resident of Buxar in Bihar, was staying at the Brahmaputra hostel inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus along with her husband who is pursuing a Ph.D. from the varsity, they said.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide and said she allegedly jumped from the second floor of the hostel and died but only a post-mortem examination will ascertain the cause of death.

No suicide note has been recovered yet, police said, adding an investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events.

''The woman fell from a height and was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. We were then informed by the hospital administration,'' a senior police officer from southwest district said.

''A detailed inquiry is underway into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of death but we suspect she committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of the hostel building,'' he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of death will be ascertained through an autopsy report which is awaited.