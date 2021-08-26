Left Menu

Delhi: 26-yr-old woman dies in JNU campus, police suspect suicide

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:29 IST
Delhi: 26-yr-old woman dies in JNU campus, police suspect suicide
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old woman living in the JNU campus died under mysterious circumstances here on Thursday morning, police said.

Madhuri Kumari, a resident of Buxar in Bihar, was staying at the Brahmaputra hostel inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus along with her husband who is pursuing a Ph.D. from the varsity, they said.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide and said she allegedly jumped from the second floor of the hostel and died but only a post-mortem examination will ascertain the cause of death.

No suicide note has been recovered yet, police said, adding an investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events.

''The woman fell from a height and was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. We were then informed by the hospital administration,'' a senior police officer from southwest district said.

''A detailed inquiry is underway into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of death but we suspect she committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of the hostel building,'' he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of death will be ascertained through an autopsy report which is awaited.

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021