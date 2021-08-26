Left Menu

MP: Pvt schools to stage protests from Sept 2 to demand resumption of physical classes

We have already incurred huge losses due to the pandemic and are not in a position to pay school recognition renewal fees, Singh said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:40 IST
MP: Pvt schools to stage protests from Sept 2 to demand resumption of physical classes
  • Country:
  • India

At least 45,000 private schools affiliated to the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will stage sit-in protests across the state from September 2 to demand reopening of schools for all classes in compliance with COVID-19 safeguards.

The Madhya Pradesh Private School Association wants schools to reopen for all classes with a standard operating procedure in place immediately, president of the association Ajeet Singh told PTI on Thursday. “The association is not going to suspend online classes or physical classes for students of Classes 9 to Class 12 held on different days in a week,'' Singh said.

He further demanded that the state government pay the dues of private schools that have provided education to unprivileged children under Right to Education (RTE), he said.

“The state government has not paid dues accumulated under RTE in the last three years,'' he added.

Among other demands, private schools also want the state government to immediately scrap the annual renewals of recognition of schools. “We are being asked to pay around Rs 20,000 annual school recognition renewal fees. We have already incurred huge losses due to the pandemic and are not in a position to pay school recognition renewal fees,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021