COVID-19: Special vaccination camp for staff of Thane schools from Aug 27

District Collector Rajesh Narvekar on Thursday said the camp was being organised in keeping with the Centres directive to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before the Teachers Day on September 5.The camp will be held for teaching and non-teaching staff of government as well as private schools at government vaccination centres, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 15:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A two-day special COVID-19 vaccination camp will be held for teaching and non-teaching staff of schools in Maharashtra's Thane district from Friday. District Collector Rajesh Narvekar on Thursday said the camp was being organized in keeping with the Centre's directive to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before the Teachers' Day on September 5.

The camp will be held for teaching and non-teaching staff of government as well as private schools at government vaccination centers, he said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said more than two crore additional COVID-19 vaccine doses are being made available to states this month and they have been asked to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus infection.

The Centre had allowed the reopening of schools as per the COVID-19 situation in October last year. While several states began partial reopening of schools, there was a complete closure again in April when an aggressive second wave of COVID-19 hit the country.

With an improvement in the COVID-19 situation again, several states have begun reopening schools now even as concerns have been expressed over the staff and teachers not being completely vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

