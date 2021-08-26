AP govt fixes school, college fee

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission has fixed the fee structure for schools and intermediate colleges in the state for three academic years beginning 2021-22.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Commission Chairman Justice (Retd.) R Kanta Rao said it was for the first time that school and college fee was being regulated in AP though several other states have already been doing it.

He said the maximum annual tuition fee for schools in gram panchayats has been fixed at Rs 10,000 for primary classes and Rs 12,000 for higher classes.

In municipalities, it is Rs 11,000 and Rs 15,000 and in municipal corporations Rs 12,000 and Rs 18,000 respectively, he said.

The Chairman said the fee structure was fixed after the Commission members visited several educational institutions and interacted with parents in the last year.

"This is inclusive of tuition, registration, admission, examination, laboratory, sports, computer lab, library, and other fees. Transportation and hostel charges were optional but were also capped," Kanta Rao said.

For Intermediate, a fee ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 24,000 has been fixed according to the location and the subject streams, he added.

The Chairman said no capitation should be charged by any school or junior college.

The Chairman observed that 80 percent of the institutions would not have any problem with the fee structure.

"Education should not be a business. The Commission will take action against institutions that charge a higher fees without even having basic infrastructure facilities. Parents could call the Commission's number 9150381111 and lodge a complaint if any institution charges an extra fee," the Chairman added.

Kanta Rao said the Commission would also monitor the education quality standard, salaries being paid to teachers, facilities available, and related things.

"We will recommend action against errant schools and colleges if something is found wanting," he said.

