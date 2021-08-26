MASSA, Indian Maritime University to impart non-technical soft skills to young seafarers

Maritime Association of Shipowners Shipmanagers and Agents has collaborated with the government-run Indian Maritime University (IMU) for imparting non-technical soft skills to young Indian seafarers.

Designed by MASSA-IMU combine, the extensive and specialised training programme is aimed at enhancing stress and emotional management competence of young merchant navy cadets of the country, a release said on Thursday.

The various modules of MASSA-IMU designed soft skills course include conflict management, communication abilities, team building, decision-making process, and also, information related to generational issues and intercultural competence.

These cadets usually get exposed to unwarranted occupational risks and unexpected maritime challenges while discharging their duties aboard various types of cargo ships sailing in the international waters, according to the association.

The newly recruited merchant navy cadets who join the cargo ships for the first time in their life are usually 'low' on emotional management skills, said Maritime Association of Shipowners Shipmanagers and Agents (MASSA) CEO, Shiv Halbe.

''Generally, their resilience level too is not high. For the smooth inductance of young Indian seafarers in the merchant navy, MASSA has joined hands with IMU, mainly for the wellbeing of Indian seafarers who usually remain away from home for months together while discharging complex duties at sea aboard foreign going cargo ships,'' Halbe said. This course primarily focuses on preparing merchant navy cadets for shore-to-ship transition through self-awareness, and emotional-cum-stress management techniques, according to the release. Halbe said merchant navy cadets will not be charged a fee for this training course as MASSA will bear the entire cost of the course sessions, which will be conducted in collaboration with the IMU academic structure.

“During the ongoing pandemic phase, we will continue to impart MASSA-IMU soft skills training sessions for Indian seafarers through virtual learning mode,” he added.

The prime aim of the course is to equip new entrants in the seafaring profession with team-building related soft skills through interactive and participative training sessions that discuss important parameters like interpersonal interactions and behavioural patterns in the complex working environment that exists aboard cargo vessels, as per the release.

