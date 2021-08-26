Swiss hospitality business school Le Roches partners with Indian School of Hospitality

Swiss hospitality business school Les Roches and École Ducasse, globally renowned institute in culinary and pastry arts, has joined hands with Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) here to offer courses and new opportunities for students in the country, according to officials.

As part of the strategic alliance, ISH students will get opportunities to study semesters abroad, start their studies in India and finish them in another institution of the network, join new programmes including an MBA at Les Roches, Switzerland. Following the partnership, Sommet Education supports the development of its two prestigious institutions to India -- École Ducasse and Les Roches.

''Partnering with Sommet Education will enable us to strengthen our offerings, expand our presence pan India and in neighbouring countries, and be part of Sommet's prestigious network of 18 campuses across 8 countries, and 60,000 influential alumni. We will also be able to further support industry demand for hospitality leaders by bringing two of the world's best brands in hospitality management and culinary education to India,'' said Dilip Puri, founder and CEO of Indian School of Hospitality.

ISH's campus in Gurgaon offers degree as well as diploma and certificate programmes at the undergraduate and postgraduate level. ''With this alliance, École Ducasse will offer programmes in culinary and pastry arts aimed at young students and professionals. This marks the debut of École Ducasse in India as the two partners intend to develop a network of culinary schools in the region over the next three years,'' said Sommet Education CEO Benoît-Etienne Domenget.

