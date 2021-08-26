Left Menu

Assam: Physical classes for students of higher secondary, PG courses to start from September

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-08-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 19:41 IST
Physical classes for Class 12, final-year degree and post graduation courses will begin from the first week of September in Assam with relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, officials said on Thursday.

During a meeting of the Assam Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, it was decided that the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be mandatory for attending the classes.

''The cabinet decided to start classes for HS final, Degree final and PG final year from 1st week of September, 2021,'' a communique from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

In view of this, vaccination camps will be held at the offices of block elementary education officer, district elementary education officer, inspector of schools and all university campuses from Friday till September 5, for inoculation of teachers, non-teaching staff and students above 18 years of age.

''To open hostels, borders will be required to take both doses of the vaccine,'' the release said.

A detailed standard operating procedure on opening of educational institutions and related matters will be issued by August 31.

