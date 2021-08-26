Police staff in Indore gets daily diet of bananas for health benefits

The personnel posted at some police stations in Indore's western region have started getting two bananas twice a day for better health, a senior official said on Thursday.

The move will also be implemented in some other police stations in the city soon, he said.

''I have given written instructions to all police officers under my region to provide two bananas twice a day to nearly 1,500 cops during their routine roll call every morning and evening at the police stations,'' Superintendent of Police (West) Mahesh Chandra Jain told PTI.

Because of work pressure and long duty hours, many times the police personnel are unable to even get proper breakfast and have to eat food very late, he said.

''But rich diet of bananas will ensure necessary energy levels in them and also keep them healthy,'' Jain added.

A number of social organisations have come forward for make arrangements to provide bananas to the police personnel, he said, adding if necessary, the purchase of this fruit can be made from the state exchequer.

