Left Menu

Police staff in Indore gets daily diet of bananas for health benefits

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:32 IST
Police staff in Indore gets daily diet of bananas for health benefits
Representative Image Image Credit: CIAT / Neil Palmer
  • Country:
  • India

The personnel posted at some police stations in Indore's western region have started getting two bananas twice a day for better health, a senior official said on Thursday.

The move will also be implemented in some other police stations in the city soon, he said.

''I have given written instructions to all police officers under my region to provide two bananas twice a day to nearly 1,500 cops during their routine roll call every morning and evening at the police stations,'' Superintendent of Police (West) Mahesh Chandra Jain told PTI.

Because of work pressure and long duty hours, many times the police personnel are unable to even get proper breakfast and have to eat food very late, he said.

''But rich diet of bananas will ensure necessary energy levels in them and also keep them healthy,'' Jain added.

A number of social organisations have come forward for make arrangements to provide bananas to the police personnel, he said, adding if necessary, the purchase of this fruit can be made from the state exchequer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021