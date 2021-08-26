Left Menu

All set for CET-2021: K'taka Higher Edu Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:58 IST
All set for CET-2021: K'taka Higher Edu Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All preparations have been made along with precautionary measures to conduct the Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, in 530 examination centers across the state, which is scheduled to be held on August 28 and 29, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Thursday.

Noting that a total of 2,01,816 candidates have registered for CET-2021, which will be held at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centers outside the state capital, he said Kannada Language Test for Horanadu (other state) and Gadinadu (border region of Karnataka) Kannadiga candidates will be held on August 30 at 6 locations.

''Strict precautionary measures will be adhered to in all the centers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Home department will depute the sufficient number of police personnel at all the examination centers of the respective districts on the days of the test,'' Narayan was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts have appointed one observer of Assistant Commissioner cadre to each examination center, he said. Besides, a total of 530 observers, 1,060 Special Invigilation Squad Members, 530 Custodians, and around 8,409 Invigilators and a total of 20,415 officers/officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties.

Tests for Biology and Maths are scheduled on August 28 and Physics and Chemistry on August 29.

Kannada Language Test will be conducted on Aug 30 for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bangalore for which 1,682 candidates have registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021