Tribal boy in Kerala falls from tree while trying to access internet

In a tragic incident, a teenaged tribal boy, who scaled a tree in the district to get internet access, fell down on Thursday leading to serious injuries to his backbone.

The 15-year-old has been admitted to a Government Medical College Hospital here, hospital sources said.

The boy has suffered backbone injuries due to the fall. He is serious and currently under observation, they said.

The incident was reported from Panniyodu tribal colony near a forest area under Kannavam police station limit in the district, police said.

He climbed the tree to get better signal on his mobile phone for checking his plus one allotment status online, officials said.

Lack of internet connectivity has kept a large number of tribal students away from studies during the COVID-19 induced restrictions in the area, locals said.

