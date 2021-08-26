Kovind hopes India would be discrimination-free by 2047

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said he hoped that India would be free of discrimination and a developed nation by 2047 when it celebrates the centenary of independence.

While speaking at the ninth convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) here, the President asked youths to become job creators and not job seekers.

''Today half of the country's population is below 25 years of age. When in 2047, we celebrate centenary of independence, you youths will be leading the country,'' he said.

''I hope by 2047, India is discrimination free and a developed country by efforts of your (present) generation In future India, we must have imbibed justice, equality and brotherhood in our personal and social life,'' he added.

He asked youths to start working with ''full determination'' for making India ''samtamulak'' (egalitarian) and strong.

Quoting Babasaheb Ambedkar, Kovind said if an educated person does not come forward for welfare of the society then education has no meaning.

Now ''our daughters are giving more fame to the country than our sons'', he said.

The President praised the BBAU for making a special contribution for the inclusive development of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes through education in accordance with the vision of Ambedkar.

''The special provision of reservation of 50 percent seats in admissions and other facilities for students of SC and ST has given them opportunities of higher education,'' he said.

The President also said that changes were taking place all over the world in almost all aspects of life at a fast pace.

''In such times, students have to make their place in today's dynamic global scenario remaining alert and aware. They also have to contribute in building a better society and the country,'' he said.

In Babasaheb's books, articles and speeches, students would find guidance and inspiring references helpful for them in their career and nation building, Kovind said.

Stressing that India has a good start-up ecosystem today and is ranked third in the world on the basis of the total number of unicorns, the President said: "Had Babasaheb been alive today, he would have been very happy to see this".

''Babasaheb was in favour of hard work and self-employment. Most unicorns are set up by youngsters and the youth power is the biggest strength of our country. Students here should take inspiration from these young entrepreneurs and instead of being a job-seeker, think about becoming a job-creator,'' he added.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion 1,424 students were given graduation, post graduation, PhD and MPhil degrees and gold medals were awarded to six of them.

Earlier, the President laid foundation stone of Savitri Bai Phule hostel at the university.

