Left Menu

Ambedkar University extends last date to apply for UG, PG courses

The registration for UG admissions began on July 12 while for PG courses, it commenced at the end of July.However, the university on Thursday said it has extended the last date for registration to September 10.The total number of seats available in undergraduate and postgraduate courses is 1,953.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:18 IST
Ambedkar University extends last date to apply for UG, PG courses
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@weareAUD)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi government-run Ambedkar University has extended the last date for registration for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions to September 10.

Earlier, the deadline for registering for the courses was September 1. The registration for UG admissions began on July 12 while for PG courses, it commenced at the end of July.

However, the university on Thursday said it has extended the last date for registration to September 10.

The total number of seats available in undergraduate and postgraduate courses is 1,953. The admissions to undergraduate courses are merit-based and the varsity will be announcing cut-offs, while for postgraduate courses, an entrance exam will be held.

If the COVID-19 situation stays under control, the university will hold offline entrance exams and if there is any change, it will hold an online proctored exam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021