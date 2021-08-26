Pioneering report continues to help children survive conflict
The UN has verified 266,000 cases of grave violations against children in more than 30 conflict situations across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America over the past 16 years, two top UN officials said on Thursday – marking 25 years since the Organization released a groundbreaking report on the issue.
UN News | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:24 IST
Visit UN News for more.
