BJP MP to hold protest demanding refund of student fee

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena will hold a protest near Rajasthan assembly here on September 13 to demand refund of fees charged by colleges and universities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Students did not attend college and universities and did not use the resources therefore their fees should be refunded. We will be holding a massive protest outside the assembly on 13," Meena told reporters Thursday.

He said youth leaders from various parts of the state including Ravindra Bhati, president of the JNV university students' union- Jodhpur, who started the agitation in Jodhpur and Rajesh Meena, former president of students' union of Rajasthan University, Jaipur would also participate in the protest.

He also demanded the government to ensure recruitment of at least 70 percent local youths.

"The state government should restrict the quota of candidates who are from other states so that local youths get more chances in recruitments," he said.

The assembly session in the state will commence on September 9.

