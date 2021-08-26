Left Menu

Delhi: 26-yr-old woman dies in JNU campus, police suspect suicide

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:36 IST
A 26-year-old woman living in JNU campus died under mysterious circumstances here on Thursday morning, police said.

The police suspect that it is a case of suicide. They said the woman may have allegedly jumped from the second floor of the hostel and died but the cause of death will only be ascertained after the post-mortem examination.

Madhuri Kumari, a resident of Buxar in Bihar, was staying at the Brahmaputra hostel inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus along with her husband who is pursuing PHD from the varsity, they said.

The police said the couple got married in June this year, police said.

No suicide note has been recovered yet, police said, adding an investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events.

''The woman fell from a height and was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. We were then informed by the hospital administration,'' a senior police officer from southwest district said.

Priliminary enquiry revealed that the woman came to the campus to meet her husband who had recently complained of seizures, police said.

''Her husband was not feeling well and so he called his wife. But it is not known yet what happened between the couple later. A detailed enquiry is underway into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of death but we suspect she committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of the hostel building,'' the officer said.

As the marriage is within seven years, an Sub Divisional Magistrate enquiry has been initiated in the matter following which the statement of the husband and the deceased's family will be recorded, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of death will be ascertained through an autopsy report which is awaited.

